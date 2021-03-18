Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 661,322 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 661,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 1.31% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,092. The firm has a market cap of $913.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

