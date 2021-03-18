Caas Capital Management LP Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.56. 452,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.18 billion, a PE ratio of -122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

