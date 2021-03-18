Caas Capital Management LP Sells 72,116 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,116 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.53% of USANA Health Sciences worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

USNA stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,115. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.