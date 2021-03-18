Caas Capital Management LP Sells 770,876 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,876 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,724. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

