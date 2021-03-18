Caas Capital Management LP Takes $10.03 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $11.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

