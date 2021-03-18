Caas Capital Management LP Takes $11.10 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,100,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Leslie’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,865,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,030,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

