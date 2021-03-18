Caas Capital Management LP Takes $13.31 Million Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. 8,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,567. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

