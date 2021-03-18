Caas Capital Management LP Takes $6.19 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Ashland Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ashland Global by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE ASH traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.