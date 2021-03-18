Caas Capital Management LP Takes $7.77 Million Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 271,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 5,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 379,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $400,823.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,953. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Barclays lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

