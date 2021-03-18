Caas Capital Management LP Takes $9.12 Million Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,333,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $9,120,000.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

Shares of WISH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

