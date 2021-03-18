Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,228,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,434,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CYH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 86,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

