Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 875,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Truist upped their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

