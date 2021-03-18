Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,332 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.09. 116,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

