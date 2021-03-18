Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,208,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Sotera Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 324,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,812. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.