Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 5.6%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 767,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 496,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Get Cactus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $49,616,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,844.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.