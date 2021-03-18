Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

