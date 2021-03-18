CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded at Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$35.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 902.05. CAE has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$39.44.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. Analysts predict that CAE will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.