Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,649 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

