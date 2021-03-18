Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.30% of Schlumberger worth $90,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 110,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,890. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.