Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,698.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,021,627 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.22% of The Charles Schwab worth $215,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 92,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

