Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,174.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,807 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $67,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,340. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

