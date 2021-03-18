Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 146,347 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,347 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.18% of Lockheed Martin worth $180,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $355.91. 30,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,952. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.