Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 2,181,636 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.93% of Dollar Tree worth $236,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.77. 16,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,811. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.