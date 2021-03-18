Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 2,525,912 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.77% of CVS Health worth $691,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

