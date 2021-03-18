Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 342,807 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,174.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,807 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $67,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

