Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 36,734 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 4.13% of Ingredion worth $217,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ingredion by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.72. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,453. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

