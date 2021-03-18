Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 5,025,126 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025,126 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 3.33% of CAE worth $260,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 157.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

