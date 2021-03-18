Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 921,746 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,746 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.30% of Schlumberger worth $90,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $65,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

