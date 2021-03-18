Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,610 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.62% of McKesson worth $171,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

MCK stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.08. 4,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,696. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $113.71 and a 1-year high of $189.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

