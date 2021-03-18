Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,086,062 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $165,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.79. 63,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.