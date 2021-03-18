Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.03% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,201,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.02.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

