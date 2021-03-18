Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,593 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Facebook were worth $322,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.03. 255,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.64. The company has a market capitalization of $800.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

