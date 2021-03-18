Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.7% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.83% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $724,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.51. 13,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,992. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

