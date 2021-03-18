Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $164.51 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,855 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.56% of Otis Worldwide worth $164,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,071,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,070. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

