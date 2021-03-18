Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $169.77 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109,995 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.52% of Yum! Brands worth $169,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,769. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.