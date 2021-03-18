Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $196.47 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.98% of Globe Life worth $196,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold a total of 91,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,762. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

