Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $248.13 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,958,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,556,833 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.42% of General Motors worth $248,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in General Motors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,391,840. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

