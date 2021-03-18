Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $253.55 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570,855 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 5.28% of Flowserve worth $253,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.96. 8,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,904. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

