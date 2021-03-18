Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $329.94 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,273,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,811,673 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.96% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $329,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.66. 51,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,877. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

