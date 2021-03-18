Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $337.44 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 185,246 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $337,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.08. 26,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,869. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.09. The stock has a market cap of $339.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

