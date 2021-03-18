Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $428.63 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $428,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.44. 176,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,684,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $639.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

