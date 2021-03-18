Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $477.95 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.27% of Broadcom worth $477,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total transaction of $417,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,925 shares of company stock valued at $44,390,918. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $481.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.73 and its 200 day moving average is $411.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

