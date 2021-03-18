Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $495.44 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 268,298 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 3.42% of Genuine Parts worth $495,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.38. 1,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.