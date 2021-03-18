Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.62% of Electronic Arts worth $254,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,743 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.22. 23,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,834. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Truist increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,940. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

