Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $175.53 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,567 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,531,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.13% of Shopify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $32.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,136.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,456. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,262.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.70, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

