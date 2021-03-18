Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $559.18 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $559,182,000. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.14% of Bank of Montreal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $90.24. 14,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,050. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $89.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

