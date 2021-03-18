Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 438,296 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 438,296 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $107,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 337,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,109,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $208.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

