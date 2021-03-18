Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 381,279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 3.33% of Carlisle Companies worth $277,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 662.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 255,719 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,276,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.49. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $160.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

