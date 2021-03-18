Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.61% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $174,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

SWK traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

