Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,110 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

PFE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,275,922. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

